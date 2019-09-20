Contrasting of NVE Corporation (NVEC) and CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

As Semiconductor – Specialized companies, NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) and CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE Corporation 79 13.28 N/A 2.92 23.01 CEVA Inc. 27 8.90 N/A 0.01 2525.45

Table 1 demonstrates NVE Corporation and CEVA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CEVA Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NVE Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. NVE Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CEVA Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE Corporation 0.00% 17% 16.8% CEVA Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

NVE Corporation has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CEVA Inc.’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

18.1 and 14.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NVE Corporation. Its rival CEVA Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. NVE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEVA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NVE Corporation and CEVA Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CEVA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of CEVA Inc. is $35, which is potential 10.79% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NVE Corporation and CEVA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 90% respectively. NVE Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.86%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of CEVA Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVE Corporation -2.57% -3.83% -29.24% -28.15% -37.5% -23.21% CEVA Inc. -4.8% 12.7% 11.57% -1.84% -8.01% 25.76%

For the past year NVE Corporation has -23.21% weaker performance while CEVA Inc. has 25.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors NVE Corporation beats CEVA Inc.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property (IP) technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and IoT devices, advanced imaging, computer vision, and sound/voice/audio applications for a range IoT applications; platform solutions for serial storage technology; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.