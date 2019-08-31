Contrasting of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) compete with each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.77 N/A -0.05 0.00 Nasdaq Inc. 93 3.87 N/A 4.96 19.43

Demonstrates Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nasdaq Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nasdaq Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nasdaq Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nasdaq Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Nasdaq Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Nasdaq Inc. has an average price target of $99.67, with potential downside of -0.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.24% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.5% of Nasdaq Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Nasdaq Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.22% 2.46% 3.65% 10.25% 8.72% 13.82% Nasdaq Inc. -1.88% -0.8% 4.39% 11.17% 4.17% 18.14%

For the past year Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nasdaq Inc.

Summary

Nasdaq Inc. beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.