Contrasting of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 90 1.34 N/A 8.70 11.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 84.68% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.