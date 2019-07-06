Contrasting of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|90
|1.34
|N/A
|8.70
|11.55
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 84.68% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|-0.23%
|1.01%
|19.16%
|9.66%
|-9.79%
|32.38%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
