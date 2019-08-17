Contrasting of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund