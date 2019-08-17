Contrasting of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
