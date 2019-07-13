Contrasting of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.82 N/A 1.20 34.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 10.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 63.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.