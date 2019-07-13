Contrasting of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|38
|5.82
|N/A
|1.20
|34.06
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|9.2%
|4.9%
Analyst Recommendations
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 10.89%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 63.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|3.65%
|8.11%
|14.88%
|14.79%
|10.81%
|23.67%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
Summary
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
