Contrasting of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.93 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 13.04% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 38.66% respectively. 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.