Contrasting of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Since Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 40.23%. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.