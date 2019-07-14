Contrasting of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.58 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 8.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.