Contrasting of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 10.15% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.