Contrasting of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

Both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 19.05 N/A -1.03 0.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 57.55% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.