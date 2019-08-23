Contrasting of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.34 N/A -1.03 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 43.22% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.