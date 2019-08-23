Contrasting of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.34
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 43.22% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
