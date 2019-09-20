Contrasting of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.96 N/A -1.03 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.44 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.