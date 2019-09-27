Contrasting of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Evercore Inc. 80 -2.38 39.27M 8.17 10.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 49,081,364.83% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Evercore Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Evercore Inc.’s consensus price target is $89, while its potential upside is 12.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.91% and 94.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Evercore Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.