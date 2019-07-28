Contrasting of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.33 N/A -1.03 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.06 N/A 0.35 47.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.