Contrasting of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 17.90 N/A -1.03 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.23 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.