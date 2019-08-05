Contrasting of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|17.90
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.23
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.