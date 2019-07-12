Contrasting of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Since Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.95 N/A 0.70 21.49 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.55% and 35.03%. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.