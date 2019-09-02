Contrasting of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|17.00
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.10
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.
