Contrasting of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 17.00 N/A 0.70 22.06 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.10 N/A 1.22 11.02

Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.