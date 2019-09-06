Contrasting of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.68 N/A 0.70 22.06 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.36 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.67 consensus price target and a 4.08% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.