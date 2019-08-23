Contrasting of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.73 N/A 0.70 22.06 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.05 N/A 1.71 12.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp. StoneCastle Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than StoneCastle Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.