Contrasting of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.80 N/A 0.70 22.06 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.57 N/A 2.55 11.62

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s potential downside is -4.43% and its average target price is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.