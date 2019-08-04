Contrasting of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.68 N/A 0.70 22.06 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.95 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.55% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.