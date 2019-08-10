Contrasting of Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) compete with each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 16.20 N/A -0.14 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 12 6.23 N/A 2.49 4.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.04% and 13.93% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.29% of Gladstone Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.31% 3.06% 7.16% 12.52% 12.8% 16.34% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0% 0% -8.04% 5.55% -1.46% 22.54%

For the past year Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.