Contrasting of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.27
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 27.56%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
