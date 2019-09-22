Contrasting of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.27 N/A 0.75 19.49 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 27.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.