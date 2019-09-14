Contrasting of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

We are contrasting Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.23 N/A 0.75 19.49 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97

Demonstrates Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 70.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.