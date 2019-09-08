Contrasting of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

This is a contrast between Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.21 N/A 0.75 19.49 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.88 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 10.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.