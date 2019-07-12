Contrasting of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) have been rivals in the Diversified Investments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.24 N/A 0.64 20.12 Sabine Royalty Trust 46 12.44 N/A 3.63 13.67

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Sabine Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sabine Royalty Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sabine Royalty Trust 0.00% 932.7% 609.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Sabine Royalty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.38% and 9.4%. Comparatively, 1% are Sabine Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.23% 2.45% 5.81% 10.98% 6.85% 11.07% Sabine Royalty Trust 3.81% -1.94% 18.7% 31.7% 4.69% 32.97%

For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Sabine Royalty Trust.

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.