Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.45 N/A 0.81 17.25 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.10 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.