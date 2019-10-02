Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.81 17.90 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.17 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.55% and 10.68%. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.