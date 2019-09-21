Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

Since Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.42 N/A 0.81 17.90 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.01 N/A 0.61 19.84

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.