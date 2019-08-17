Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.76 N/A 0.81 17.90 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.22 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B. Riley Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 65.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.