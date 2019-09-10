Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.58 N/A 0.81 17.90 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 21 1.08 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.