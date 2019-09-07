Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.48
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
