Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.48 N/A 0.52 26.47 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.