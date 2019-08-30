Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.54 N/A 0.52 26.47 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.62 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 16.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.