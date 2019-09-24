Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund N/A 14 26.47 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s peers.

Dividends

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s peers beat Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.