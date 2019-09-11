Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.50 N/A 0.52 26.47 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 20.42 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 55.65% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.