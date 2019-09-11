Contrasting of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|19.50
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|20.42
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 55.65% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.