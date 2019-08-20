Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

We are comparing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.93 N/A 1.39 11.54 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.26 N/A 8.70 10.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 84.68%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.