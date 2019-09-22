Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.65
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 35.63%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
