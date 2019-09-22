Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.65 N/A 1.39 11.54 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 35.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.