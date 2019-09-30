Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.