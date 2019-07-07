Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.33 N/A -0.13 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.38 N/A 0.05 290.96

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.