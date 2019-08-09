Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

We are comparing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.85 N/A 1.39 11.54 Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.98 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannae Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.