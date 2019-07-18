Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 State Street Corporation 65 1.77 N/A 5.89 10.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and State Street Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25

State Street Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $65.57 average price target and a 16.49% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and State Street Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 91.1%. Competitively, 0.5% are State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.