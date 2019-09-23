Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 13.18

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.