Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.90
|N/A
|1.09
|13.18
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
