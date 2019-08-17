Contrasting of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 0%. Comparatively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.