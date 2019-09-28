Contrasting of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.