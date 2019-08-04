Contrasting of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.96 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 3.86% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.