Contrasting of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.96
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.63% and 3.86% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.