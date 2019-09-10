Contrasting of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.63 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential downside of -11.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.