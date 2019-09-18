Contrasting of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.61
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.