Contrasting of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.