Contrasting of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Both Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.08 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.