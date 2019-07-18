Contrasting of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.81 N/A 0.63 21.17 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.56 N/A 0.54 26.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.