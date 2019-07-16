Contrasting of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.83 N/A 0.63 21.17 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.52 N/A 0.49 27.02

Demonstrates Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Clough Global Equity Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 16.12% and 27.94% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.